Traders Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 72,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 299% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,125 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. 3,271,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

