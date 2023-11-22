Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 4.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.55. 145,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 190,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.