Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.