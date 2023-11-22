Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

