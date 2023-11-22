Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 0.5%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 1,007,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16,237% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
