Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Increases Dividend

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

