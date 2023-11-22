Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans $0.30 Semi-annual Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE TNP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $609.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 39.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNP

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.