TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Down 8.1%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 20,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

