UNIUM (UNM) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $57,212.77 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $13.75 or 0.00036750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 14.00689865 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,332.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

