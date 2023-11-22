Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Up 13.5%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Universal Robina Stock Up 13.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
