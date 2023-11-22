Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter.

Upexi Price Performance

Upexi stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Upexi has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Get Upexi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPXI

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.