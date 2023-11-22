Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $34,473.63 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $798,315.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,604 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $180,224.64.

On Thursday, August 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,791. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

