VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.50) on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 282.33 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.01). The stock has a market cap of £378.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.01) target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

