Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.50.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

