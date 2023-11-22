Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). Approximately 110,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 33,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02.

Insider Activity at Van Elle

In related news, insider Mark Cutler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,792.69). Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

