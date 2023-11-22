Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Up 12.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 12.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

