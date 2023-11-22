Verge Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and $2.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,472.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00184743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00597860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00437129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00125794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.