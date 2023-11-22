Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $6.76. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 98,604 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

