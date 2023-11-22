Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading Up 6.4%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 73,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 27,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Vivakor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivakor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vivakor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,400,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivakor in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivakor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.