Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 401.20 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 368.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £793.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,094.74 and a beta of 1.37. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 327.80 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.26) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 144,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.13), for a total value of £592,368 ($741,108.47). In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 144,480 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.13), for a total transaction of £592,368 ($741,108.47). Also, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($21,518.83). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

