Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $174.54 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $174.54 million and $20.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00017216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.30 or 1.00040551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.1959066 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $34,119,167.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

