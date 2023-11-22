WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.78 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $210.41 million and $13.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,084,847,895 coins and its circulating supply is 3,377,605,775 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,084,621,910.239593 with 3,377,368,785.8565545 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06065246 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $20,490,233.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

