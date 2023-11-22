Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Canadian Western Bank was given a new C$33.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.92. 106,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,381. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

