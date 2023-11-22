Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$3.09. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

