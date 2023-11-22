Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 2nd

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Weyco Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
