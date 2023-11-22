Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 2nd

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyco Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyco Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

