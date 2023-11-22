WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $63,808.07 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and $63,808.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00183028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016448 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

