Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

