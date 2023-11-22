Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.88. 39,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,719. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

