Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,011 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.22. The company had a trading volume of 708,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,247. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

