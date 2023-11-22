Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Up 3.3%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Worley in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Worley Trading Up 3.3 %
Worley Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
