WOW-token Trading Down 0% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.54 million and approximately $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003041 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225052 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

