Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $93,434.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,100,389,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,100,330,582 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02939026 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,403.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.