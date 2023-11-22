WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.29

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $12.20. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

WVS Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

WVS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. WVS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

