Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.20% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.