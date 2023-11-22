Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.20% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

