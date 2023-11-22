Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 3.2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.07. 86,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 400,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after buying an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

