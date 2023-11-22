Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.96. 91,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 194,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yalla Group

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $918.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.