Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Sells C$17,500.00 in Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Jérôme Gendron sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Yorbeau Resources Stock Performance

YRB stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,964. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Yorbeau Resources Company Profile

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares (ha) located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 ha located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

