Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.88 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.3 %
LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,085.25 ($13.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The company has a market cap of £373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,056.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.74. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,260 ($15.76).
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
