Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.88 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,085.25 ($13.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The company has a market cap of £373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,056.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,135.74. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,260 ($15.76).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

