Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Shares Down 39.2%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 39.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

