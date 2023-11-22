Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $468.96 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.72 or 0.00076645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $468.96 million and approximately $66.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00040591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

