Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter. Zepp Health updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

