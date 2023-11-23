23,836 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,030. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.