3,738 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %

DEO traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.52. 702,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

