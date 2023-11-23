42-coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 122.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,770.50 or 1.60009247 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $8.70 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 70% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00186126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.