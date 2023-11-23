ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $737,826.44 and $24.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,298.00 or 1.00022053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003996 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000741 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $47.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

