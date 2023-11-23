Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 507,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $10,246,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

