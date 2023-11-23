Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Announces Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.40), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 574,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,704. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 215.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACER shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

