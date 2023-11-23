Achain Price Tops $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Achain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $187,325.29 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

