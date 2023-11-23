AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Shares Down 8%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 5,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

AIB Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

