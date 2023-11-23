Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $137.64 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,004,806,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

